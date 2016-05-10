Bloodstock announces strongman competition

Adding Bloodstock’s stellar line-up of metal’s biggest and hottest names, the Derbyshire weekender has just announced two special strongman events! On Saturday 13 August, 20 20 top athletes from across Europe will compete for the title of Europe’s Strongest Man Under 90kgs. This is followed on Sunday with the inaugural Bloodstock’s Strongest Man challenge with competitors picked from around the globe.

Over the weekend, athletes will compete in two events in each title, including a max deadlift event – Bloodstock say they hope to see 400kg pulled on Sunday. Joining the action will be South of England’s Strongest Man Rob Frampton and local Tamworth multi-record-breaking strongman Dave Meer.

But it’s not just muscle and might that Bloodstock are welcoming, the Battle Of Nations UK fighting team will be making their return for a weekend of armour-clad, no-holds-barred fighting with swords, maces and every other brutal Medieval implement.

“Bloodstock is always the most popular event we host in the tournament calendar,” says Field Captain Rob ‘Moose’ Morris. “The unique atmosphere and amazing music always combine to a complete unreal experience. Showing the music fans what being a real metalhead involves; wearing 16kg of armour and caning the hell out of your opponent in August!”

These unique events join the previously announced metal heavyweights of Mastodon, Slayer, Behemoth, Gojira, Twisted Sister and Anthrax across the weekend.

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 11-14. Find out more and buy your tickets here.