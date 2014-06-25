Bloodstock announces art exhibition

Bloodstock's co-founder Paul Raymond Gregory is launchung a major art exhibition at Bloodstock – inspired by the works of JRR Tolkien.

Tolkien has had a long standing history with heavy metal, with many bands taking influence from his fantastical mind including Nightwish, Blind Guardian, Dimmu Borgir, Amon Amarth, Gorgoroth and even Megadeth.

The Bloodstock exhibition has been dubbed the Rock And Metal (RAM) gallery and will be a permanent addition to the festival with a revolving selection of rock-related art and memorabilia. Paul’s impressive body of work includes a load of album sleeves inspired by the LOTR author.

RAM will also include all the original festival artwork, going right back to the very first indoor event in 2001. There will also be Saxon sleeves, a Silmarillion-inspired triptych and a selection of handmade guitars created by Cynosure – who is trying to redefine the guitar as a playable piece of art.

This exhibition is a great way to dig deeper into the world we call metal while watching some of the biggest and best names at Bloodstock including Megadeth, Down, Emperor, Amon Amarth, Dimmu Borgir, Carcass, Children Of Bodom and Saxon. Check out the full line-up below and buy your tickets here for just £130!