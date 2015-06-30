Bloodstock announce RAM gallery and day tickets

Continuing from the success of last year, Bloodstock have announced the return of the Rock And Metal gallery featuring artwork by festival co-founder Paul Raymond Gregory.

Much of the work on display is inspired by the writings of JRR Tolkien, including album sleeves and monolithic canvas pieces. Plus renowned guitar maker Cynosure is presenting his brand new RAM guitar – specially commissioned by Paul Gregory – alongside several other of his unique creations.

There’s also be work from artist Mark Wilkinson, author Alex Lewis and photographers Fiaz Farrelly and Alison Richards. For more information visit www.studio54.co.uk.

Paul Raymond Gregory: fantasy and festivals

Plus Bloodstock are about to release a load of day tickets so you if you can’t get the whole weekend off work, you can still enjoy a slab of heavy metal in the sunshine. At 9am on Wednesday 1st July, which will be available here for £60.