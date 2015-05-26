Bloodstock announce more bands plus day splits

Summer is almost here and with summer comes festival season – yeaaaahhh! And the most metal weekend of the summer comes from Catton Park and Bloodstock, who have just announced another batch of bands and the day splits so you can plan your hangovers accordingly.

Slotting into the Sophie Lancaster stage across the weekend are Messiah’s Kiss (featuring former sessions musicians for Saxon and Tony Iommi), veteran thrashers Annihilated, progressive death metallers Ageless Oblivion, digi-tech metalheads The Izuna Drop (featuring Jamie from UK Subs) and the Brum psych-doomers Alunah.

A bunch of bands have also been announced for the Jagermeister stage across the weekend. Want to discover something new? How about the instrumental progsters The Parallax Method or the dark melodic stylings of Winter Storm? There’s also sleaze ‘n’ roll newbies Knock Out Kaine, the NWOBHM-inspired Blind Haze and Irish proggies Snowblind.

And if you can’t wait for August to get your heavy metal fix, get your arse along to one of the Bloodstock club nights! There are ticket and merch giveaways plus loads more. Date here:

Wed 3rd June: The Bodega, Nottingham Fri 5th June: Bunker 13, Stoke On Trent Fri 5th June: Ruby Lounge, Manchester Sat 6th June: Studio 24, Edinburgh Sat 6th June: Envy, Brighton Sat 6th June: Schism, Woking Wed 10th June: Blind Tiger, Bolton Thu 11th June: The Adelphi, Preston Sat 13th June: Eddie’s Rock Bar, Birmingham Thu 18th June: The Arts Club, Liverpool Fri 19th June: The Globe, Newcastle Fri 19th June: SUMO, Middlesbrough Fri 19th June: Bunker 13, Stoke On Trent Thu 25th June: Walkabout, Exeter Thu 25h June: The Cathouse, Glasgow Thu 25th June: The Purple Turtle, London Fri 26th June: Elektrowerkz, London Fri 26th June: Misfits, Plymouth Fri 26th June: Bierkeller, Bristol Sat 27th June: The Asylum, Birmingham Sat 27th June: Corporation, Sheffield Wed 1st July: Blind Tiger, Bolton Wed 1st July: The Bodega, Nottingham Thu 2nd July: Blind Tiger, Bury Fri 3rd July: Bunker 13, Stoke On Trent Sat 4th July: Boulevard, Wigan Sat 4th July: The Phoenix, Coventry Sat 4th July: Studio 24, Edinburgh Sat 4th July: Envy, Brighton Fri 10th July: Electric Ballroom, London Fri 10th July: Alter Ego, Manchester Sat 11th July: Eddie’s Rock Bar, Birmingham Fri 17th July: Agincourt, Camberley Mon 20th July: Sakura, Reading Thu 23rd July: The Cathouse, Glasgow Thu 23rd July: The Purple Turtle, London Fri 24th July: Bierkeller, Bristol Sat 25th July: The Asylum, Birmingham Sat 25th July: The Corporation, Sheffield Sat 25th July: The Globe, Newcastle Fri 31st July: Liquid & Envy, Ipswich Fri 31st July: Elektrowerkz, London

Get your tickets for Bloodstock HERE.