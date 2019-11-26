Bloodstock 2020 reveal Sophie Lancaster Stage headliners

Organisers of the UK’s Bloodstock Open Air have revealed two of the Sophie Lancaster Stage headliners for next year’s event.

The festival will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 6-9, 2020, with Judas Priest, Behemoth and Devin Townsend previously announced as the main stage headline acts.

Today, it’s been revealed that Bloodywood and Cattle Decapitation will top the Sophie Lancaster Stage bill on the Friday and Saturday respectively.

Bloodstock have also confirmed four more artists for the Sophie Stage, with Bossk grabbing a Friday spot, Memoriam and Ramage Inc playing on the Saturday, while Green Lung will perform on the Sunday.

Fans with questions about the festival, which celebrates its 20th anniversary next year, will be able to take part in a Facebook Live Q&A tonight (November 26) with Bloodstock’s Adam Gregory and Vicky Hungerford. It’ll get underway at 7pm.

And in other Bloodstock news, it’s been revealed that the festival is expanding its 12 Days Of Christmas competition to 20 days. Fans are encouraged to visit the festival’s Facebook page every morning from December 5 to be in with the chance of winning prizes.

For tickets and more information about Bloodstock 2020, visit the official website.