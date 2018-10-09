Bloodstock 2019 just got even better with the addition of 6 more artists

Bloodstock organisers have announced six more artists for next year’s bill.

The UK festival will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 8-11, 2019, with Sabaton previously confirmed as the Friday night headliners.

Now it’s been confirmed that they’ll be joined by former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, Cradle Of Filth, Children Of Bodom, Soilwork, Queensryche and Hypocrisy.

Snider last played at the festival with Twisted Sister back in 2016 and will return to the main stage on the Sunday in support of his new album For The Love Of Metal.

Cradle Of Filth make their Bloodstock return on the Saturday, with a set on the main stage, while Children Of Bodom land a Friday main stage slot.

Soilwork will play a UK festival exclusive set on the Sunday and will be joined on the same day by Queensryche and Swedish outfit Hypocrisy.

Cradle Of Filth leader Dani Filth says: "Obviously we want to finish what we started 10 years ago… that is to finish our set! And for that alone we are really looking forward to bringing a massive Cradle Of Filth show back to the Bloodstock fans. We can’t wait!”

Standard weekend tickets are currently available at ‘early bird’ prices, while camper van passes are also available in limited quantities. The first wave of VIP tickets are also now available, while the second wave will go on sale on December 16.

