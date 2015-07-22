Bloodbath to play London

Bloodbath have announced a one-off show in London at the end of the year.

The Swedish death metal supergroup will play the Electric Ballroom on December 18. It follows a run of European shows in support of fourth album Grand Morbid Funeral.

Nick Holmes, who replaced Mikael Akerfeldt last year, is joined by Anders Nystrom, Jonas Renkse, Martin Axenrot and Per Ericsson in the lineup.

Guitarist ‘Blakkheim’ Nystrom says: “We always intended to include the UK as one of the morbid funerals this summer – but since none would have us, it’s time we took the steering wheel.

“For the first time in the band’s career, Bloodbath will give you forsaken souls of London a grand morbid club gig. Come ye winter Bloodbash!”

Special guests will be announced in due course. Tickets go on sale at 10am on July 24 (Friday) via MyTicket.co.uk.