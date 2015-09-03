Blink Barker to release memoir

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker will release his memoir later this year, it’s been announced.

Titled Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death & Drums Drums Drums, it’ll be issued on November 19 via HarperCollins and recounts the stickman’s ups and downs throughout his career with the pop punk icons.

In the 272-page book, Barker touches on “rock stardom, fatherhood, death, loss, and redemption, sharing stories shaped by decades’ worth of hard-earned insights.”

It’s now available to pre-order.

In March, Barker said he wouldn’t rule out reconciliation with estranged Blink frontman Tom DeLonge after their acrimonious split in January – but felt the singer’s actions were “childish.”

DeLonge recently expressed his interest in re-joining the sticksman and Mark Hoppus, despite the fact the pair have been working with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba.