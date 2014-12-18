Blink-182 searching for sound space

Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge says he wants to record the band’s next album somewhere other than a studio.

The band began rehearsals for the follow-up to 2011’s Neighbourhoods in July. And the guitarist says they’ll start recording as soon as they locate a suitable location and reveals they’re looking to their untitled 2003 record for inspiration.

He tells Gigwise: “I’m not totally sure how it’s going to work. The goal is to find an area or an environment that’s different and not just a normal studio to be together as we architect the songs and inspire each other in ways that we did back in 2003.

“I think if we can pull off those few things we’ll be in really really good shape. We’ve always done what we liked, and on the untitled record there was a lot of debate where we thought our fans wouldn’t even like it. But I think we succeeded by sticking to what we wanted to do, and it turned out to be the one that the fans like the most.”

DeLonge recently received an award for his animated film Poet Anderson: The Dream Walker. His other band Angels & Airwaves released their fifth album The Dream Walker this month which ties in with the movie.

Earlier this year, he lashed out at music streaming services, saying they were no better than those who kill elephants for ivory.