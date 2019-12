Blessthefall have released a rather Matrix-y video for new track Hollow Bodies.

The track comes flying off last year’s album of the same name, out now.

Watch the video below and, if you dig it, make sure you don’t miss them at Download in June.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDDn4Kh65MA&list=UU7jt9hXMIu7GPEMfc-LXgLw