Bleeding Through won't be reuniting

Bleeding Through have moved to squash reunion rumours sparked after they uploaded a photo to their Facebook page captioned “Nothing Is Over. 2016.”

The post gave excited fans false hope of a comeback – but the band have since revealed it was referring only to their upcoming performance at a fundraiser show for The Ghost Inside, who were involved in a fatal bus crash in Texas while on tour last month.

Frontman Brandan Schiepatti says: “Just so you know, BT is playing a show to help raise money for our friends in The Ghost Inside pay for medical bills. Friends have each other’s backs.

“BT is not getting back together anytime in the foreseeable future. This is about our friends needing help. We hope that people support this show and help raises funds for TGI. This is not an attempt at a comeback. I feel BT gave enough.”

Since Bleeding Through split in at the end of 2014 after a 15 year career, Schiepatti has been focusing on his gym venture Rise Above Fitness, based in Orange County, California. St Albans hardcore five-piece Your Demise had a reunion for the Ghost Inside benefit show at the London Underworld on Friday, joined by friends You Me At Six and Deaf Havana.