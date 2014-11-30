Blaze Bayley hopes for longevity on next solo effort

Blaze Bayley says he hopes his next solo effort is likely to be concept album.

The Wolfsbane and former Iron Maiden frontman is working on songs for the follow-up to 2012’s The King Of Metal – but he hopes it will outshine that album and match the level of what he sees as his three best solo efforts.

And the singer won’t rush it, insisting he will give it time to evolve.

Bayley tells Angel: “I’m working on it bit by bit. I absolutely don’t wanna rush it. I want it to evolve the same way that Silicon Messiah did and Blood & Belief did and The Man Who Would Not Die.

“Those albums all were really solid, because they evolved. We wrote things, we went back, we polished, we decided what to leave off and what to make the most of. So the next one, I’ve worked it out so I could do it when I want. It can come out next year, or it can come out in 2016.

“I’ve got a few ideas for it. It’s probably gonna be a concept album. And we’ll see how it goes, really. The most important thing is that it must have some absolutely standout songs. I’ve kind of set myself the goal of I wanna write at least equal to the best songs I’ve ever written and hopefully stuff that will really, really come to life.”

Bayley, 51, says he wants the album to have longevity – something he believes he achieved with Silicon Messiah, his first solo album after leaving Maiden.

He adds: “I want something that will live on. Because it seems to me that Silicon Messiah has got a life and lived and breathed more than I ever thought it would. I was just making an album at the time. I was trying to get an album out after Iron Maiden, so I would still have a career.”

Bayley replaced Bruce Dickinson in Maiden in 1994, before Dickinson returned to the band in 1999. Bayley recorded two albums with the band, X Factor and Virtual XI.