Blackberry Smoke launch unplugged Southern Ground Sessions

Blackberry Smoke - The Southern Ground Sessions 1. Run Away from It All

2. Medicate My Mind

3. Let Me Down Easy

4. Best Seat in the House

5. You Got Lucky

6. Mother Mountain

Blackberry Smoke have announced the release of The Southern Ground Sessions, a six-track acoustic EP recorded at Southern Ground Studios in Nashville. The EP will be available on vinyl and via digital platforms on October 26, and is being released to to coincide with the band's upcoming European tour (full dates below).

On the say day, a special tour edition of the band's last album, Find A Light, will be released on CD, with the six acoustic songs included as bonus material. The first track to emerge from the sessions is Run Away From It All.

The Southern Ground Sessions features five tracks from Find A Light, as well as a cover of Tom Petty's You Got Lucky, featuring vocals from Amanda Shire.

Shire, who regularly plays with Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit - and won last year’s Emerging Artist Award at the Americana Honors for her own My Piece of Land - also sings on an acoustic version of Let Me Down Easy, while on Mother Mountain the band are joined by Oliver Wood, member of roots rock band The Wood Brothers.

"It felt really cool to come back to Southern Ground Studios and play music with some good friends," says Blackberry Smoke mainman Charlie Starr. "It was like stripping it down and playing in the living room."

Oct 12: Frankfurt Batschkapp, DE

Oct 13: Bonn Harmonie Club, DE

Oct 14: Basel Z7 Pratteln, CH

Oct 16: Zurich Kaufleuten, CH

Oct 17: Munich Tonhalle, DE

Oct 18: Milan Alcatraz, IT

Oct 20: Berlin Huxley's, DE

Oct 21: Hannover Capitol, DE

Oct 23: Stockholm Cirkus, SE

Oct 24: Gothenburg Pustervik, SE

Oct 25: Oslo Sentrum Scene, NO

Oct 27: Weert Bosuil, NL

Oct 28: Amsterdam Melkweg, NL

Oct 29: Brussels Ancienne, BE

Oct 31: Paris Le Cabaret Sauvage, FR

Nov 02: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 03: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 04: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 06: Belfast The Telegraph Building, UK:

Nov 07: Dublin, National Stadium, IE

Nov 09: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Nov 10: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 11: Bristol O2 Academy, UK:

Nov 13: Southampton Guildhall, UK

Nov 15: London Shepherd's Bush Empire, UK

Nov 16: London Shepherd's Bush Empire, UK

Nov 17: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK