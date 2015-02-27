Andy Biersack in stage attack

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack stopped a show in Canada earlier this week to launch an attack on a member of the audience.

The band were playing in Vancouver on Wednesday when someone in crowd upset him, allegedly by shouting for support act Memphis May Fire to return.

After slamming the unidentified audience member he threw his mic at him then waded into the crowd after it.

In the video below Biersack says: “You’re going to be real embarrassed when a motherfucker wearing mascara knocks your fucking fake ass out right now.”

As the rest of the band show varying levels of support, the singer continues: “I’m so sick of people like you. You think you’re so fucking good – come up here. We’ve stopped our whole show so you can play the guitar right now.

“Every single fucking time we do this, you never have the fucking balls to come up and do anything. Come on – show us what you’ve got.”

He tells the rest of the crowd: “I’m not trying to be all fucking aggressive. But when somebody wants to ruin our show, I want them to show us how much better they are than us.” He then tells his target: “You can fucking leave, or you can play the guitar better right now. You drunk piece of shit, come up here.”

Biersack throws his mic then launches himself towards the audience member. The rest of the crowd shout “Andy” as the altercation continues, before Biersack returns to the stage and makes a gesture of victory.

BVB haven’t commented on the incident. They return to the UK for a one-off show at London’s Garage on March 13 and will take to the stage at this year’s Download festival on the weekend of June 12-14.