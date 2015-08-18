Black Tongue detail The Unconquerable Dark

Black Tongue will release The Unconquerable Dark on September 4 via Century Media Records.

The project marks the group’s second record but first full-length studio album as a follow-up to 2014’s Born Hanged/Falsifier (Redux), which was a compilation of their previously released EPs of the same names.

The Unconquerable Dark is produced by Black Tongue and Jesse Kirkbride and the group say the record is a move in a new direction.

They add: “Our original mindset for Falsifier and Born Hanged was to create the most ridiculously crushing music around. We created the heaviest music because there just wasn’t anything around at the time that was as heavy as we wanted to hear. We feel like we did a pretty good job.

“Now there’s a plethora of bands that are taking the reigns of the heavy and we love it, but a new direction is in order. With The Unconquerable Dark we wanted to keep the slow, low and crushing vibe but add some maturity to it. More riffs, more memorable choruses and some juicy lead thrown in. Don’t get us wrong, this is the heaviest thing we’ve ever released – and probably that you’ve ever heard – but we took the time to give it atmosphere and structure instead of being heavy for heavy’s sake.

“We spent a lot of time on this album mixing and mastering it ourselves so that we could get the closest representation of the heaviness that is in our minds. We didn’t want to let someone else’s polished and clean mix detract from the dimension-shattering sound that we strive to achieve. This album is, in our opinion, the best thing we have released so far.”

Black Tongue are previewing The Unconquerable Dark with a lyric video for the track L’appel Du Vide.

THE UNCONQUERABLE DARK TRACKLIST

1. Plague Worship 2. In the Wake ov the Wolf 3. Young Gloom 4. L’appel Du Vide 5. Vermintide (ft Eddie Hermida) 6. Prince of Ash 7. The Masquerade 8. A Pale Procession ii: Death March 9. I’m So Tired of Sighing. Please Lord, Let It Be Night