Black Temple detail It All Ends

Swedish outfit Black Temple will release their debut album on August 28 via Century Media Records.

The trio of singer/bassist Jonas, guitarist Wiltold and drummer Jesper teamed with producer Magnus Lindberg from Cult Of Luna on It All Ends, which marks the first collaboration between the German label and In Flames singer Anders Friden’s Razzia Notes Records.

Friden says: “First time I heard Black Temple I freaked and I said to myself, ‘I gotta work with these guys somehow.’ The whole expression of their music is a perfect introduction to Razzia Notes and our new collaboration with Century Media. It’s a monster of an album.”

Referred to as Sweden’s most violent live act, frontman Jonas attempts to describe the group’s sound. He says: “Think of our music as Nirvana met Torche and Cult Of Luna – and fucked.”

It All Ends is the first release Razzia Notes licensed to Century Media for all territories outside of Scandinavia and North America

Jonas adds: “To become labelmates with three of my favorite bands at the same time is a bit like a wet dream. I mean, c’mon – Dark Funeral, Marduk and Watain. And this is just the top layer, in my opinion, of what this behemoth of a label has released through the years.”

It All Ends will be available as a Limited Edition Digipak, LP, CD and as a digital album.

Black Temple will play a series of dates in Scandinavia with Sword next month before joining In Flames on a European tour that will begin in October.

TRACKLIST