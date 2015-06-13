Black Stone Cherry eye early 2016 release

Black Stone Cherry aim to have their fifth album out in the spring of next year.

The band headline the 2016 UK Carnival Of Madness tour where they’ll be joined by Shinedown, Halestorm and Highly Suspect in January and February. And frontman Chris Robertson expects a single out before then, with the follow-up to Magic Mountain to follow.

Robertson tells TeamRock Radio: “We’ve got tour dates up until September and we’re gonna start recording in October or November and hopefully have the album ready to be released in the spring next year, after the Carnival Of Madness tour. We hope to have a new song out for radio before we come over for the Carnival tour.”

The band headlined the Encore Stage at Download on Friday and played a new track – and Robertson was thrilled with the crowd’s response.

He says: “We did one new song last night, Roadrunner, and it was awesome. I saw people singing along by the third chorus and that’s how you know you’ve got a song that people can latch on to.

“The new stuff we’re working on is heavy and it’s got an intensity. It’s kind of leaning back to our very first album. The cool thing is we’ve recorded two songs so far and we’re gonna go back later this year and record the new album in the same place we did the self-titled debut.”

Jun 15: Cork Pavilion, Ireland

Jun 16: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Jun 17: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 25: Dauphin Countryfest, Canada

Jun 27: Green River Flaming Gorge Days, WY, US

Jul 16: Walker Moondance Jame, MN, UK

Jul 17: Cadott Rock Fest, WI, US

Aug 07: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany

Aug 08: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany

Aug 10: Budapest A38, Hungary

Aug 12: Pratteln Z7 Konzertabrik, Switzerland

Aug 13: Dinkelbuhn Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 15: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Hamburg

Sep 05: Ignacio Sky Ute Casino, CO, US

Jan 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 29: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Jan 30: Liverpool Echo Arena

Feb 01: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Feb 02: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Feb 04: London SSE Wembley Arena

Feb 05: Leeds First Direct Arena

Feb 06: Manchester Arena