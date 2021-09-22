Black Stone Cherry launch video for cover of Tracy Chapman's Give Me One Reason

Kentucky rockers Black Stone Cherry have released a video for their cover of the Tracy Chapman song Give Me One Reason. The recording comes from the expanded edition of the band's seventh studio album The Human Condition, which is available to order now.

The new edition of The Human Condition includes three tracks taken from Black Stone Cherry's Live From The Sky live stream (Again, Ringin’ In My Head and Ride) and a version of In Love With The Pain recorded for Sirius XM. The collection is completed by two recordings of Give Me One Reason, including an amped-up version entitled Give Me One Reason (The Plug).

"Tracy Chapman’s voice and songs are absolutely timeless." say the band. "We have always been fans of her music, especially Give Me One Reason. Chris has always sounded so great singing this song, so we decided to record a quick version in the studio. We would have never imagined the positive feedback we received from something we thought was just a fun version of an already great song! We hope y’all dig it!”

Black Stone Cherry are currently on tour in The UK, their first European dates since founding bassist Jon Lawhon departed the band in June. Bass duties are being handled by Steve Jewell from fellow Kentuckians Otis.

Full dates below.

Black Stone Cherry UK tour

Sep 23: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Sep 24: Cardiff St Davids Hall

Sep 25: Exeter Great Hall

Sep 27: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Sep 28: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sep 29: London Royal Albert Hall

Tickets are on sale now.