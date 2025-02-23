Black Sabbath's Live... Gathered In Their Masses concert film is now free to watch on YouTube

The footage was recorded on Black Sabbath's 13 tour of Australia in 2013

Ozzy Osbourne onstage
Ozzy Osbourne onstage at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, April 29, 2013 (Image credit: Martin Philbey/Redferns)

Black Sabbath's live concert film, Live... Gathered In Their Masses, is currently available to watch for free on YouTube. The 107-minute film was shot over two nights at the 15,000-capacity Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, in April and May 2013 on the band's 13 tour.

Sabbath's Antipodean concerts, which included two dates in New Zealand and six in Australia, were the first Ozzy Osbourne-fronted Sabbath shows in that part of the world for nearly four decades and were fans' first opportunity to see songs from the band's final album, 13, played live.

The setlist includes classics like War Pigs, Black Sabbath, N.I.B., Iron Man and Paranoid alongside three tracks from 13; Loner (the only time it was played live), End Of The Beginning and God Is Dead? The footage was released as a 15-song DVD and Blu-ray disc later in 2013, with highlights compiled onto a 10-track CD. Full tracklist below.

Last month it was announced that Black Sabbath's founding lineup – Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward – will reunite one final time this summer. The one-day Back To The Beginning event will also feature the final solo performance from Ozzy, plus a support bill that includes Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Tool, Gojira, Anthrax, Lamb Of God, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Mastodon and Rival Sons and many more.

Black Sabbath: Live... Gathered In Their Masses setlist

War Pigs
Into the Void
Loner
Snowblind
Black Sabbath
Behind The Wall Of Sleep
N.I.B.
Methademic
Fairies Wear Boots
Symptom of the Universe
Iron Man
End of the Beginning
Children of the Grave
God Is Dead?
Paranoid

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.

