Sabbath album could still happen

Black Sabbath could still record a final album before they split, says Geezer Butler – despite his previous refusal to let it happen.

The icons had made plans to make a follow-up to 2013’s 13, tying in with their The End farewell tour, which begins in North America this week and includes a stop at the UK’s Download festival in June.

But guitarist Tony Iommi, who has material ready and waiting, later said that bassist Butler had blocked the move, explaining: “The others – well, Geezer – didn’t particularly want to do another album.’”

Now Gibson.com reports Butler saying: “I was just being logical – at the time, we were given six months to write and record an album.

“I said, ‘There’s absolutely no way we can do it in six months.’ There’s nothing stopping us doing an album after the tour.”

Frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who’ll return to his solo career once Sabbath bow out, admits: “Time ain’t on our side. By the time we’ve written and recorded another album it will be another three years.”

But he adds: “I’m not saying I’ll never record with Tony or Geezer again.”

Butler this week stated that former drummer Bill Ward had been invited to take part in their last-ever concert, but had refused – leading Ward to respond that, although he’d approached the band, no offer had ever been received.

