Watch the video for The Black Keys and Alice Cooper's Halloween-themed single Stay In Your Grave

Garage rock duo The Black Keys have released a new single featuring a vocal from the legendary Alice Cooper. Stay In Your Grave is a rattling three minutes of hot rock'n'roll action wrapped around a riff that's a close relative of LL Cool J's classic Mamma Said Knock You Out.

The track comes from an expanded edition of the band's latest album, Ohio Players, which was released in April. This 'Trophy Edition' lands on November 15, and features four tracks not on the original.

"We held back some of our favourite tracks planning for their release to coincide with our tour of North America," say the band. "Even though our year got turned upside down, we still needed to deliver these new songs to our fans! These tunes continue the collaborative spirit that you hear throughout Ohio Players including Mi Tormenta with our extremely talented brother Dannylux, I'm With The Band and Sin City with Beck and just in time for Halloween, Stay In Your Grave, our collaboration with Greg Cartwright and absolute legend Alice Cooper!"

The Black Keys cancelled their scheduled US tour in May amid rumours of poor ticket sales, telling fans that revised dates would shortly be announced and promising "a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band." No such dates were confirmed, and the band fired their management team the following month.

"We got fucked," drummer Patrick Carney tweeted. "I’ll let you all know how so it doesn’t happen to you. Stay tuned." The tweet was later deleted.

The Black Keys have shows lined up for late March and early April in Peru, Colombia and Mexico. Full dates below.

The Black Keys - Stay In Your Grave (feat. Alice Cooper) [Official Video] - YouTube Watch On

The Black Keys: Ohio Players Trophy Edition tracklist

1. This Is Nowhere

2. Don’t Let Me Go

3. Beautiful People (Stay High)

4. On The Game

5. Sin City

6. Candy And Her Friends (feat. Lil Noid)

7. Read Em And Weep

8. I Forgot To Be Your Lover

9. Only Love Matters

10. Every Time You Leave

11. Mi Tormenta (feat. DannyLux)

12. You’ll Pay

13. Paper Crown (feat. Beck and Juicy J)

14. Live Till I Die15. Stay in Your Grave (feat. Alice Cooper)

16. Please Me (Till I’m Satisfied)

17. Fever Tree

18. I’m With The Band (feat. Beck)

Mar 27: Lima Arena 1, Peru

Mar 29: Bogotá Stereo Picnic, Colombia

Apr 02: Mexico City Pepsi Center, Mexico

Get tickets.