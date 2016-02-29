Black Flag ex wins Oscar for Best Sound-Editing

Former Black Flag bassist Kira Roessler has won the Oscar for Best Sound-Editing for Mad Max: Fury Road.

Dialogue editor Roessler, 53, played in Black Flag from 1983 to 1985 while she was studying engineering at UCLA. She features on albums Family Man, Slip It In, Loose Nut and In My Head.

Roessler has worked in the industry for over two decades on films such as Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, Twilight: New Moon and HBO series John Adams, for which she won an Emmy.

She still performs with her ex-husband and former The Minutemen bassist Mike Watt in their rock act, Dos.

