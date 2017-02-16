Biters announce The Future Ain't What It Used To Be album details

Biters are to release The Future Ain’t What It Used To Be via Earache Records on May 19. The follow-up to Electric Blood — which made the Top 10 in Classic Rock’s end-of-year poll in 2015 — was produced by Dan Dixon, with help from songwriter/producer Scott Stevens.
“I knew I wanted to do something totally different to Electric Blood,” says Biters frontman Tuk. “It’s very easy to get sidetracked as an artist and especially easy to lose perspective with so many people giving you advice and criticism.
“For this album, I wanted to go back to the reason I started this band back in 2010 - my love for early 70’s glam rock, power pop and those big anthemic sing-alongs is where my heart feels most home. I wanted to take risks and really wear my heart on my sleeve this time around.
“The most valuable thing people like Scott and Dan bring to the table is their willingness to strive for greatness. They don’t give up. They’ll sit and work ‘til they’re out-of-their-mind exhausted. To find that same obsessive kinship with other writers and producers gets me so fired up. The experiences I’ve had in recent years touring, writing and working with other driven, inspiring people have been invaluable. Not all experiences were great by any means, but it was for a greater good. I love being pushed and challenged. It feeds my soul.”
The Future Ain’t What It Used To Be can be pre-ordered from iTunes and Earache Records from midnight tonight. Biters are on tour with Blackberry Smoke next month.
Blackberry Smoke Tour
Europe
Mar 07: La Riviera, Madrid, Spain
Mar 08: Sala Apolo, Barcelona Spain
Mar 10: Dynamo, Zurich, Switzerland
Mar 11: Fabrique, Milan Italy
Mar 12: Backstage Werk, Munich, Germany
Mar 14: Columbia Theatre, Berlin, Germany
Mar 16: Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark
Mar 17: Rockafella, Oslo, Norway
Mar 18: Munchenbryggeriet, Stolkholm, Sweden
Mar 20: Pustervik, Gothenburg, Sweden
Mar 21: Uebel & Gefahrlich, Hamburg Germany
Mar 22: Melkweg, Amsterdam, Holland
Mar 24: Stoilwereck, Cologne, Germany
Mar 25: La Maraquinerie Paris, France
UK
Mar 27: O2 Academy, Oxford
Mar 28: Roundhouse, London
Mar 29: UEA, Norwich
Mar 31: Academy, Manchester
Apr 01: Olympia Theatre, Dublin
Apr 03: Barrowlands, Glasgow
Apr 04: O2 Academy, Newcastle
Apr 06: O2 Academy, Bristol
Apr 07: O2 Academy, Birningham
Apr 08: Pyramids Centre, Portsmouth
