Biters announce The Future Ain't What It Used To Be album details

Biters are to release The Future Ain’t What It Used To Be via Earache Records on May 19. The follow-up to Electric Blood — which made the Top 10 in Classic Rock’s end-of-year poll in 2015 — was produced by Dan Dixon, with help from songwriter/producer Scott Stevens.

“I knew I wanted to do something totally different to Electric Blood,” says Biters frontman Tuk. “It’s very easy to get sidetracked as an artist and especially easy to lose perspective with so many people giving you advice and criticism.

“For this album, I wanted to go back to the reason I started this band back in 2010 - my love for early 70’s glam rock, power pop and those big anthemic sing-alongs is where my heart feels most home. I wanted to take risks and really wear my heart on my sleeve this time around.

“The most valuable thing people like Scott and Dan bring to the table is their willingness to strive for greatness. They don’t give up. They’ll sit and work ‘til they’re out-of-their-mind exhausted. To find that same obsessive kinship with other writers and producers gets me so fired up. The experiences I’ve had in recent years touring, writing and working with other driven, inspiring people have been invaluable. Not all experiences were great by any means, but it was for a greater good. I love being pushed and challenged. It feeds my soul.”

The Future Ain’t What It Used To Be can be pre-ordered from iTunes and Earache Records from midnight tonight. Biters are on tour with Blackberry Smoke next month.

Blackberry Smoke Tour

Europe

Mar 07: La Riviera, Madrid, Spain

Mar 08: Sala Apolo, Barcelona Spain

Mar 10: Dynamo, Zurich, Switzerland

Mar 11: Fabrique, Milan Italy

Mar 12: Backstage Werk, Munich, Germany

Mar 14: Columbia Theatre, Berlin, Germany

Mar 16: Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mar 17: Rockafella, Oslo, Norway

Mar 18: Munchenbryggeriet, Stolkholm, Sweden

Mar 20: Pustervik, Gothenburg, Sweden

Mar 21: Uebel & Gefahrlich, Hamburg Germany

Mar 22: Melkweg, Amsterdam, Holland

Mar 24: Stoilwereck, Cologne, Germany

Mar 25: La Maraquinerie Paris, France

UK

Mar 27: O2 Academy, Oxford

Mar 28: Roundhouse, London

Mar 29: UEA, Norwich

Mar 31: Academy, Manchester

Apr 01: Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Apr 03: Barrowlands, Glasgow

Apr 04: O2 Academy, Newcastle

Apr 06: O2 Academy, Bristol

Apr 07: O2 Academy, Birningham

Apr 08: Pyramids Centre, Portsmouth

