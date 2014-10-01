Billy Talent travel to Kingdom Of Zod

Billy Talent have release a stream of the latest single Kingdom Of Zod.
It’s one of two new songs which feature on upcoming compilation album Hits – a 14-track record charting the band’s career. It launches on November 4 via Warner Music.
The band say in a statement: “We seemed to have caused some confusion with us releasing a greatest hits record. So we’re here to clarify a few things. We are not breaking up – this is not the end of Billy Talent, it’s quite the opposite. It’s more of a celebration of the songs we’ve released over the years for our loyal fans to reminisce over.
“As for the two new songs, we just thought it would be a nice way to show the beginning of our career to where we are now. They are really cool and we hope you dig them.”
They add: “We are knee-deep working on songs for our new record and it’s going to kick ass. We’ve no timelines yet, but it’s going better than we could have ever imagined.”
Hits tracklist
- Try Honesty 2. River Below 3. Nothing To Lose 4. Devil In A Midnight Mass 5. Red Flag 6. Fallen Leaves 7. Surrender 8. Devil On My Shoulder 9. Rusted From The Rain 10. Viking Death March 11. Surprise Surprise 12. Stand Up And Run 13. Kingdom Of Zod 14. Chasing The Sun