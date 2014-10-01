Billy Talent travel to Kingdom Of Zod

Billy Talent have release a stream of the latest single Kingdom Of Zod.

It’s one of two new songs which feature on upcoming compilation album Hits – a 14-track record charting the band’s career. It launches on November 4 via Warner Music.

The band say in a statement: “We seemed to have caused some confusion with us releasing a greatest hits record. So we’re here to clarify a few things. We are not breaking up – this is not the end of Billy Talent, it’s quite the opposite. It’s more of a celebration of the songs we’ve released over the years for our loyal fans to reminisce over.

“As for the two new songs, we just thought it would be a nice way to show the beginning of our career to where we are now. They are really cool and we hope you dig them.”

They add: “We are knee-deep working on songs for our new record and it’s going to kick ass. We’ve no timelines yet, but it’s going better than we could have ever imagined.”

Hits tracklist