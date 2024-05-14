The first trailer for Billy Corgan's new reality TV show is online and it looks pretty wild

The first trailer for Billy Corgan's upcoming reality TV show Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland has been released, and it looks pretty wild. The show focuses on the Smashing Pumpkins leader's dual life as a rock star and wrestling promoter, and premieres on American TV network The CW today.

"Every day I question my sanity," says Corgan in the trailer, "'cause I have a really good day job."

That day job, of course, is playing arenas the world over, and what the show intends to explore is Billy's experience as a rock star attempting to restore the fortunes of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) – the ailing wrestling franchise he owns – in his spare time, all while preparing for his wedding to longtime partner Chloe Mendel.

The airing of Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland on The CW is in addition to the channel's streaming and on-demand broadcast of NWA events, a partnership that was announced in February.

"The CW has made a big commitment to sports, and they have an incredible top-tier streaming platform," says Corgan. "The network’s audience represents a very wide swath of American culture—which wrestling has always been a key part of. This partnership gives us the opportunity to reach that audience more readily. We’re excited to get the chance to show there are other voices in professional wrestling.

"With NWA, there’s honesty, integrity, and a different level of swagger, because it’s coming from the underground. It’s similar to rock ‘n’ roll in this respect. With The CW behind us, we’re pulling NWA into the light where fans can appreciate its authenticity."

The CW is available online, via their app, and via services like Hulu and YouTubeTV. Viewers outside the US may need a VPN service such as Express VPN.