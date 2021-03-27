Billy Cobham launches all-star drum masterclass

Fusion legend Billy Cobham, best known for his stints with Miles Davis and Mahavishnu Orchestra as well as his own celebrated solo career, has launched his own all-star drum Zoom masterclass.

Billy Cobham’s Guide to Stress-Free Drumming, which launches on April 11, is a series of 10 three-hour monthly workshops, Cobham and a group of hand-picked guests – world-class drummers Gary Husband (John McLaughlin, Allan Holdsworth), Will Calhoun (Living Colour) and Dennis Chambers (Parliament, Funkadelic).

“These workshops are about you and lifting up your musical and performance skills,” Cobham says. “It’s about playing your history and knowing what works in certain situations. It’s about the sincerity of music. Every note you play has value. You’ll rethink how you play in relation to your musical colleagues. It’s an ongoing process. Music, for the committed musician, is a life’s work.”

Cobham and his guests will discuss playing in odd times, four-way coordination, rudiments, dynamics, phrasing and more.

Classes run from April 11 to December 19. The classes are limited to 30 participants, include opportunities for attendees to get feedback about their playing from Cobham and his world-renowned guests.

