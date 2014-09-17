Trending

Bill Nelson gets hometown honour

By Louder  

Be-Bop Deluxe man recognised for musical achievements - as 1995 album is set for relaunch

null

Be-Bop Deluxe icon Bill Nelson is to be honoured by his home town in recognition of his musical achievements.

The guitarist and songwriter will become the latest recipient of a Wakefield Star from the West Yorkshire town council at a ceremony next month.

Council leader Peter Box tells the Wakefield Express: “I’m thrilled to present the next star to our very own homegrown entertainer, Bill. He’s a brilliant ambassador for the district – I look forward to celebrating his many achievements.”

Meanwhile, Nelson has confirmed the re-release of 1995 album After The Satellite Sings. Originally recorded in 28 days at Fairview Studios in East Yorkshire, it’s been remastered after being unavailable for many years.

Nelson says: “It’s is an interesting album on many levels. I’m pleased to see it being given a re-release.”

It’s to be launched via Esoteric Antenna on September 29.

Tracklist

  1. Deeply Dazzled

  2. Dreamster 2 LR

  3. Flipside

  4. Streamliner

  5. Memory Babe

  6. Skull Baby Cluster

  7. Zoom Sequence

  8. Rocket To Damascus

  9. Beautiful Nudes

  10. Old Goat

  11. Squirm

  12. Wow! It’s Scootercar Sexkitten!

  13. Phantom Sedan (Theme From Tail-Fin City)

  14. Ordinary Idiots

  15. V-Ghost (For Harold And Ellen)

  16. Blink-Agog

See more Louder news