Bill Nelson gets hometown honour

Be-Bop Deluxe icon Bill Nelson is to be honoured by his home town in recognition of his musical achievements.

The guitarist and songwriter will become the latest recipient of a Wakefield Star from the West Yorkshire town council at a ceremony next month.

Council leader Peter Box tells the Wakefield Express: “I’m thrilled to present the next star to our very own homegrown entertainer, Bill. He’s a brilliant ambassador for the district – I look forward to celebrating his many achievements.”

Meanwhile, Nelson has confirmed the re-release of 1995 album After The Satellite Sings. Originally recorded in 28 days at Fairview Studios in East Yorkshire, it’s been remastered after being unavailable for many years.

Nelson says: “It’s is an interesting album on many levels. I’m pleased to see it being given a re-release.”

It’s to be launched via Esoteric Antenna on September 29.

Tracklist