Bill Nelson gets hometown honour

Be-Bop Deluxe icon Bill Nelson is to be honoured by his home town in recognition of his musical achievements.
The guitarist and songwriter will become the latest recipient of a Wakefield Star from the West Yorkshire town council at a ceremony next month.
Council leader Peter Box tells the Wakefield Express: “I’m thrilled to present the next star to our very own homegrown entertainer, Bill. He’s a brilliant ambassador for the district – I look forward to celebrating his many achievements.”
Meanwhile, Nelson has confirmed the re-release of 1995 album After The Satellite Sings. Originally recorded in 28 days at Fairview Studios in East Yorkshire, it’s been remastered after being unavailable for many years.
Nelson says: “It’s is an interesting album on many levels. I’m pleased to see it being given a re-release.”
It’s to be launched via Esoteric Antenna on September 29.
Tracklist
Deeply Dazzled
Dreamster 2 LR
Flipside
Streamliner
Memory Babe
Skull Baby Cluster
Zoom Sequence
Rocket To Damascus
Beautiful Nudes
Old Goat
Squirm
Wow! It’s Scootercar Sexkitten!
Phantom Sedan (Theme From Tail-Fin City)
Ordinary Idiots
V-Ghost (For Harold And Ellen)
Blink-Agog