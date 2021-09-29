Biffy Clyro release a strange 10 minute 'short film' for their latest two singles

Ahead of the release of their new album The Myth Of The Happily Ever After, set to arrive on October 22, Biffy Clyro have released a 10 minute video containing the visuals of the project's newest two singles.

The footage combines the video for Unknown Male 01 and A Hunger In Your Haunt. Kicking off with the video for the latter song, Simon Neil and co. perform in a plain industrial brick room while lobbing paint over themselves, their instruments, and a large canvas, possibly to evoke the paint strokes used on the artwork of their upcoming album.

Meanwhile, cryptic frames lifted from the following video for Unknown Male 01 of natural landscapes flicker throughout. As the next song begins, we're shown Neil levitating above the ground before more mysterious scenes unfold, including the gathering of some kind of cult and the appearance of an ominous floating cube – also taken from The Myth Of The Happily Ever After's album cover.

Speaking of the latest single, frontman Neil explains, “A Hunger In Your Haunt was a riff I’d had kicking around for a while. It’s an expression of pure frustration. There were moments in the past year when I just wanted to scream my head off.

"I lacked purpose and didn’t want to get out of bed for a while, and the song is a wake-up call to myself. You need to get a fire in your belly and get up and do something, because no-one’s going to do it for you. It’s like a self-motivating mantra.”

Watch A Hunger In Your Haunt / Unknown Male 01 below. Pre-order The Myth of the Happily Ever After now.

(Image credit: Biffy Clyro)

The Myth Of The Happily Ever After tracklist:

1. DumDum

2. A Hunger in Your Haunt

3. Denier

4. Separate Missions

5. Witch’s Cup

6. Holy Water

7. Errors in the History of God

8. Haru Urara

9. Unknown Male 01

10. Existed

11. Slurpy Slurpy Sleep Sleep