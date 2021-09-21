Biffy Clyro issue "wake-up call" via new single A Hunger In Your Haunt

Earlier this month, Biffy Clyro announced the upcoming release of their new album The Myth Of The Happily Ever After, set to arrive October 22. Now, the band have shared its first single: the triumphant, riff-heavy A Hunger In Your Haunt.

Featuring lyrics such as 'The glass is not half full, its not half empty / Instead it lays half fucked up on the floor', A Hunger In Your Haunt is a stormy rager, and serves as a reflection of the turmoil experienced over the past year. Despite its poignant lyrics, the song is buoyed by triumphant melodies, racing riffs and thundering percussion.

Speaking on the track, frontman Simon Neil says: "A Hunger In Your Haunt was a riff I’d had kicking around for a while. It’s an expression of pure frustration. There were moments in the past year when I just wanted to scream my head off.

"I lacked purpose and didn’t want to get out of bed for a while, and the song is a wake-up call to myself. You need to get a fire in your belly and get up and do something, because no-one’s going to do it for you. It’s like a self-motivating mantra.”

Speaking of The Myth Of The Happily Ever After, Neil explains: “This album is a real journey, a collision of every thought and emotion we’ve had over the past 18 months.

"There was a real fortitude in A Celebration [Of Endings] but in this record we’re embracing the vulnerabilities of being a band and being a human in this twisted era of our lives.

“Even the title is the polar opposite. It’s asking: do we create these narratives in our own minds to give us some security when none of us know what’s waiting for us at the end of the day?”

Listen to A Hunger In Your Haunt below:

The Myth Of The Happily Ever After tracklist:

1. DumDum

2. A Hunger in Your Haunt

3. Denier

4. Separate Missions

5. Witch’s Cup

6. Holy Water

7. Errors in the History of God

8. Haru Urara

9. Unknown Male 01

10. Existed

11. Slurpy Slurpy Sleep Sleep