Biffy Clyro, Idlewild for Hogmanay bash

Biffy Clyro will leave it late to play their first gig of 2015 – as they headline Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.

The Scots rockers will play at the Concert In The Gardens in their home nation’s capital on December 31 as part of an all-Scottish lineup that also includes Idlewild and Honeyblood.

It will be Biffy’s first gig of 2015. They previously played the Hogmanay show in 2010.

Biffy say: “We are so happy to come out of musical hibernation to kick off 2016 with the show on Hogmanay. We want to rock off the cobwebs and prepare for the year of da biff. Nothing can compete with Edinburgh’s celebrations and we hope to make it a special night for everyone.”

Idlewild returned from hiatus this year with their album Everything Ever Written, while openers Honeyblood opened for the Foo Fighters at their recent Murrayfield show in the city.

Edinburgh councillor Richard Lewis says: “Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is going back to its Scottish roots. Idlewild first formed in Edinburgh 20 years ago and they are sure to be a huge hit with local fans in particular, while Biffy Clyro will help the city bring in the bells when they perform at the Concert In The Gardens.

“Coupled with the famous fireworks display, this year’s celebrations will yet again entertain thousands of people and get 2016 off to a spectacular start.”

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on September 25 at www.edinburghshogmanay.com