Ever dreamed of going on a dinner date with James Hetfield? Well now you can, you just need to bid for his time in a charity auction and foot the entire bill

If you've ever dreamed of taking out James Hetfield on a date, now's your chance to make that fantasy a reality, as a US-based sports charity is offering dinner with the Metallica frontman in exchange for, well, a lot of money.

Adaptive Sports Foundation, a non-profit that works to provide athletic opportunities to adults and children with physical and cognitive disabilities and chronic illnesses is behind the bid, which had been estimated to sell for $20,000 (£15,493).

At this time of writing, the auction - which will come to a close on August 21 - stands at $28,500 (£22,112) with a total of 21 bids. The next minimum bid is currently set at $31,000 (£24,000).

As per the lot's official description, the lucky winner will need to host their once-in-a-lifetime dinner in Edwards, CO, which is near to Hetfield's home in Vail, and organise the evening within three months.

They'll also be able to bring up to three guests to accompany them, where they'll additionally be joined by an Adaptive Sports Foundation athlete and a charity staff member.

The dinner must be wrapped up within two hours, and will also allow the fan to take a selfie with Hetfield, as well as bring something to be signed.

Though their pockets may be empty from the auction, their funds must also stretch to cover the total cost of the bill, as well as travel and accommodation, which is not. included.

As well as time with the Metallica frontman, the charity is also offering up a signed guitar and lunch date with Steve Vai in Los Angeles, a night and cocktails with George Clooney and other opportunities to buy memorabilia and merchandise, such as a guitar signed by Slipknot's Corey Taylor.

For more information, visit the auction page.