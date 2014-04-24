Beyond The Redshift stage times confirmed

Stage times for the inaugural Beyond The Redshift festival, sponsored by Metal Hammer and Prog, have been confirmed.
The event takes place across three London venues – the Forum, the Dome and the Boston Music Room – on May 10, with one wristband offering access to all stages.
It’s curated by Cult Of Luna, who’ll perform a one-off set with former member Klas Rydberg before going on hiatus.
Organisers say: “There have been lots of factors to consider when putting these times together. Getting people around the venues; avoiding genre clashes; and creating a decent flow of music throughout the day. We hope we’ve achieved all of this – or we’ve at least got as close as we’re going to get.”
The Forum
Syndrome 1.20-1.50
Amenra 1.50-2.50
Jesu 3.30-4.30
God Is An Astronaut 5.20-6.20
God Seed 7.10-8.10
Cult Of Luna 9.00-11.00
The Dome
Pg.lost 12.15-12.45
Blueneck 1.00-1.30
Esben And The Witch 2.55-3.25
The Old Wind 4.35-5.15
Bossk 6.25-7.05
Amplifier 8.00-9.00
Boston Music Room
Canaya 12.15-12.45
Atlantis 1.00-1.30
Shield Patterns 1.45-2.15
Abraham 2.45-3.15
Petter Carlsen 3.30-4.00
Further Down 4.20-4.50
Hark 5.20-5.50
Dirk Serries 6.05-6.35
Thought Forms 6.50-7.20
Sleepmakeswaves 7.35-8.05
Greg Haines 8.20-9.00