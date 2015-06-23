Benante: Donais is my guitar hero

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has hailed bandmate Jon Donais as his “guitar hero.”

The Shadows Fall axeman replaced Rob Caggiano on live duties when he left Anthrax in 2013 and has since been confirmed as a permanent member of the band.

As they’re putting the finishing touches to what will be their 11th album, Benante says he has been blown away by the guitarist’s skills.

Benante tells Pop Break: “I just wanted him to come out shining and kicking ass. I think he deserves it. I think with Shadows Fall, it was his thing. With us, I think his style is a little different.

“I definitely wanted him to be aggressive in his approach. The shit that he’s doing, it’s really good. I’ve joked about this but it’s really not a joke, he’s my new guitar hero.”

Caggiano had a hand in picking his own replacement, and Benante couldn’t be happier with how it’s turned out. He says: “The way the whole thing came about, Rob was thinking about leaving for a bit and I think he wanted to have someone in mind to step in and take care of his duties. It was his choice, he said, ‘How about Jon from Shadows Fall?’

“I’ve known Jon throughout the years and I thought he was a really good guitar player and I definitely got along with him. I think the other guys felt the same way too. Jon stepped in and did a tour with us and that’s how it happened. He worked out really well.”

The as-yet-untitled album will be the follow-up to 2011’s critically-acclaimed Worship Music. Mainman Scott Ian recently said the band won’t be rushed into releasing it.

Anthrax have a number of live dates lined up this year, including a UK winter tour.

Aug 28: Denver Riot Fest And Rodeo, CO

Sep 11: Chicago Riot Fest And Carnival, IL

Sep 19: Baltimore Shindig Festical, MD

Sep 28: Motorhead’s Motorboat 2015, USA

Oct 10: Tokyo Loud Park, Japan

Oct 25: Tilburg Theaters, Netherlands

Oct 26: Paris Zenith, France

Oct 30: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Oct 31: A Coruna Coliseum, Spain

Nov 01: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 03: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 05: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 07: Vienna Planet TT Bank Austria Halle Gasometer B, Austria

Nov 08: Leipzig Hause Auensee, Germany

Nov 10: Munich Zenith De Kulturhalle, Germany

Nov 12: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 13: Bochum RuhrCongress, Germany

Nov 14: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena. Germany

Nov 16: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 17: Brussels AB Main Hall, Belgium

Nov 19: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 21: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 22: Plymouth Pavilions, UK

Nov 24: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Nov 25: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 28: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 20: London O2 Academy, UK