Ben Hardy: It would be amazing to work with cast on Bohemian Rhapsody sequel

In March this year, video director Rudi Dolezal who worked with Queen on videos including These Are the Days Of Our Lives, The Show Must Go On, Innuendo and The Miracle, said manager Jim Beach was considering a sequel to the award-winning Bohemian Rhapsody movie.

He told Page Six: “I’m sure he plans a sequel that starts with Live Aid,” adding that follow-up film was “being heavily discussed in the Queen family."

All has gone quiet since then, but the subject was brought up recently when NME caught up with actor Ben Hardy, who portrayed Queen drummer Roger Taylor in the smash hit film.

Asked if he’d heard anything about a potential sequel, Hardy replies: “I loved working with all those guys. The thought of going back and being with those guys for another three or four months would be amazing, but I’ve only heard the rumour mill.”

Asked what story the sequel could tell, Hardy adds: “The film goes up to 1985 so you’ve got another six years there you can tell. It could be a very different movie.”

Bohemian Rhapsody is now the biggest music biopic of all time and has scooped four Oscars, two Golden Globes and two BAFTAS.

Meanwhile, Queen and Adam Lambert will kick off 2020 with 17 arena and stadium shows across South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand before returning to Europe and the UK later in the year for further Rhapsody concerts.