Ben Burnley still seeks answers to health riddle

Breaking Benjamin frontman Ben Burnley says he is still searching for answers over his long-standing health problems.

The singer reformed the band last year with a new lineup and they release fifth album Dark Before Dawn on June 22. He has spoken previously of a number of phobias he has, as well as his battle with alcohol addiction.

Burnley tells Loudwire: “Unfortunately, I’ve gotten no answers from the medical community whatsoever. So I’m still very sick and I’ve tried everything i could to get to the bottom of my health issues, but the medical community hasn’t helped me to find the answers.

“I’m pushing through because it is either lay down and give up or get up and play music for my fans. If I go down, I’ll go down doing what I love for the people I love.”

The band have a number of US tour dates lined up.

BREAKING BENJAMIN TOUR

Jul 14: Big Flats Tags Summerstage, NY

Jul 16: Mt Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino, MI

Jul 17: Oshkosh Rock USA At Ford Festival Park, WI

Jul 18: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 19: Council Bluffs River Riot, IA

Jul 21: Bloomington US Cellular Coliseum, IL

Jul 22: Rockford Harris Bank Center, IL

Jul 24: Buffalo Agri Center, NY

Jul 25: Syracuse New York State Fairgrounds, NY

Jul 26: Gildord Meadowbrook Pavilion, NH

Oct 3: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 24: Sacramento Gibson Park, CA