Behemoth could call it quits

Behemoth frontman Nergal says the band could split, partly as a result of the success of 10th album The Satanist.

It was released in February to positive reviews – but that doesn’t guarantee there will be a follow-up.

Asked about the future, Nergal tells MetalBlast: “This album opened many doors for us, but it also closed many. You can expect anything from us. Things could go in any direction. There might not even be another record; everything feels right.

“We’re on a very exciting journey right now. It’s a very joyful ride – but I don’t know where it’s going to take us. We might end in a dead-end, and just call it quits.”

The frontman, real name Adam Darski, believes there will be plenty to keep him busy if Behemoth do split: “I have so many ideas about so many different things,” he says. “I want to write another book, play more music that isn’t necessarily metal. There are many bands that just put out records to have a reason to tour, but you won’t see us doing that. I’ve always been honest.”

But he admits he’s hoping the band will release more music: “There are many questions – more than ever,” he says. “You might see us rise again with an inspirational and strong record. But if it doesn’t happen, I’m a happy man because of how happy I am with The Satanist. I honestly love the record.”

Behemoth play the Inferno festival in Norway next year.