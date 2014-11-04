Behemoth confirm winter UK, Ireland tour

Behemoth have announced a five-date UK and Ireland winter tour.

The Polish black metal outfit kick off the tour in London on December 9, with support from Decapitated, Grand Magus and Winterfylleth.

Behemoth have had a run of bad luck on the road in recent months, first being detained in Russia and then told to leave the country and cancel five scheduled shows. Then last month a gig in Poznan in their homeland was pulled on short notice – a decision the band described as political.

Behemoth released their 10th album The Satanist in February. A limited edition 12inch vinyl EP called Xiadz was released this week. For ticket info, visit Behemoth’s Facebook page.

Behemoth UK tour 2014

Dec 09: London Forum

Dec 10: Glasgow O2 ABC

Dec 11: Dublin Academy

Dec 12: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 13: Manchester Academy