Behemoth announce new four-track EP

Behemoth have announced that they’ll release a limited edition four-track EP.

It’s titled O Pentagram Ignis and it will be available for sale at venues on the band’s Ecclesia Diabolica Baltica tour.

The 10-inch vinyl will be released on clear and white vinyl, with each pressing limited to just 333 copies, with each copy signed by Behemoth.

Vocalist and guitarist Nergal says: “The Ecclesia Diabolica Baltica tour will not only bring the most innovative concert production and a surprising setlist, but will also offer new special merchandise made especially for this tour.

“A lot of things will be premiered and the most important one being the beautiful 10-inch EP O Pentagram Ignis, which will be strictly limited and available only during the concerts taking place in September and October.

“All copies will be signed by the band! Don't miss out on this!”

Behemoth are currently on the road with Slipknot on the Knotfest Roadshow and, following their Ecclesia Diabolica Baltica tour, Nergal and co. will hook up with Slipknot once again across the UK and Europe in early 2020.

Behemoth: O Pentragram Ignis

Side A

1. O Pentagram Ignis

2. Sabbath Mater (Live)

Side B

1. Wolves ov Siberia (Live)

2. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica (Live)