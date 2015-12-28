Behemoth album could come sooner than expected

Behemoth frontman Nergal has said the band could release the follow-up to The Satanist in 2017 – much earlier than expected.

The overwhelming success of their 10th release, and the amount of effort involved in bringing it to fruition, had led him to suggest that the band’s next release might be several years away, if it happened at all.

Nergal tells Rocksverige: “When we were in the studio fucking around with ideas for a theatre project, it kind of triggered my creativity.

“I think I’ll be getting into writing mode earlier than I expected. It’s still too early, but I think I want to start in 2016. I think it would be smart to have a new album in 2017.”

But he won’t commit to any deadline. “It’s been two years since The Satanist and it couldn’t have been done better,” he says. “I’m the happiest artist alive because I have the strongest album in my hands.

“I’m bursting with pride. I don’t want to pollute my mind with future projects yet – I want to explore and enjoy the trip while it’s happening.”

He adds: “I’m taking my time and I’m telling people to be patient. Let me live my life.”

Nergal won’t say much about the theatrical work they’re involved with, but hints: “It’s a big deal with some big names, and there´s a pretty dark story behind it. We’ve been asked to make some music for it – we’ve even recorded something, but it´s too early to give any details.”

Behemoth will play The Satanist in full during their upcoming European tour, which kicks off next month. They headling the 2016 edition of Bloodstock Open Air at Catton Park, Derby, in August.