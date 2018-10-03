Beatles recording engineer Geoff Emerick dead at 72

Geoff Emerick, the recording engineer who worked on several of the Beatles' most notable albums and singles, has died at the age of 72.

The news was confirmed in a short video from his manager William Zabaleta, who reports that he had been on the phone with Emerick when he fell ill. Zabaleta says he contacted emergency services but they weren’t able to save him, with reports suggesting Emerick died from a heart attack.

Emerick's agent David Maida later issued a statement on his website which reads: “Thank You Geoff Emerick for being you. Though my heart is broken, you will remain in the hearts of many infinite.

“I am so blessed to have gotten to know you and hear your wonderful stories along with the many laughs. You were a great man besides you being such an innovator.

“I am also happy that I called you Sir Geoff Emerick as you will always be a true knight in my book. Rest in peace my dear friend.”

Emerick began his career at London’s Abbey Road Studios as a teenager in the early 60s and was assistant engineer on a string of Beatles classics including Love Me Do, She Loves You, A Hard Day’s Night and I Want To Hold Your Hand.

At 18 he became the band’s main engineer and was behind the desk for Revolver, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Abbey Road, while he also contributed to Magical Mystery Tour and The White Album.

Emerick also worked with Paul McCartney and Wings and other artists including Gentle Giant, Elvis Costello, Supertramp and Cheap Trick.

He won four Grammys during his career for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for Sgt. Pepper’s in 1968, Abbey Road in 1970 and McCartney and Wings' Band On The Run in 1975, while in 2014, he was presented with the Technical Grammy Award.