Beatles’ Cavern Club tape found after 50 years

A tape of the Beatles performing in Liverpool’s Cavern Club has been found after 53 years.

The recording of Some Other Guy was made in September 1962 – just four weeks before the Fab Four’s debut single Love Me Do was released.

TV producer Johnnie Hamp found the reel in a desk drawer, and plans to auction it for charity next month.

It was made because a crew had filmed the Beatles in the Cavern for an appearance on Granada TV’s Know The North – but the sound quality was so poor that an overdub was required.

The show was never aired due to legal issues, but band manager Brian Epstein asked for five acetates to be made because he was so pleased with the tape.

The only known one of those raised £16,000 at an auction in 1993. The reel is to be sold by Adam Partridge in Liverpool on November 5.

This week the only management contract signed by Epstein and all four Beatles reached a price of £365,000. Their first-ever record contract, for the Tony Sheridan And The Beat Brothers recording in 1962, raised £48,000 in September.