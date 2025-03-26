"The quality is unreal. How is this even possible to have?" Record shop owner finds 1962 Beatles' audition tape that a British label famously decided wasn't good enough to earn Lennon and McCartney's band a record deal

Listen to The Beatles, with Pete Best on drums, play Money on a newly discovered 1962 audition tape

The Beatles in 1962
A Canadian record shop owner has found an audition tape that The Beatles recorded in 1962 for Decca Records, which the record label famously decided didn't show enough promise for them to sign the band.

Rob Frith, the owner of Neptoon Records in Vancouver, discovered the reel-to-reel tape labelled ‘Beatles 60s Demos’ last week, but originally believed that the recording was merely a bootleg. He subsequently learned, however, that he had in his possession a rare, direct copy of an audition tape The Beatles recorded for Decca on January 1, 1962, eight months before Ringo Starr joined the band, replacing original drummer Pete Best.

Posting on his Instagram account, Frith wrote: “I picked up this tape years ago that said Beatles Demos on it. I just figured it was a tape off a bootleg record. After hearing it last night for the first time, it sounds like a master tape. The quality is unreal. How is this even possible to have, what sounds like a Beatles 15 song Decca tapes master?”

Frith was subsequently put in touch with Jack Herschorn, the former owner of Vancouver's Mushroom Records, who originally brought the priceless recording to Canada.

Herschorn revealed that he had been given the tape by a producer friend while visiting London in the 1970s, and it had been suggested to him that he could sell copies of the recording across North America.

“I took it back and I thought about it quite a bit,” the former record label executive admits to CBC. “I didn’t want to put it out because I felt... I didn’t think it was a totally moral thing to do. These guys, they’re famous and they deserve to have the right royalties on it… it deserves to come out properly.”

Speaking about the quality of the tape, Rob Frith said, “It seemed like the Beatles were in the room”, and as proof, he's posted a snippet of the recording, featuring Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Pete Best playing Money.

Understandably, Frith isn't looking to sell this priceless artefact, but he has said Frith that he is willing to give Decca a copy if they wish to correct their historical faux pas and release it. Alternatively, he says that if Paul McCartney visits his record shop, he will hand over the recording to him in person.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

