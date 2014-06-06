Beastie Boys win Monster lawsuit

The Beastie Boys have been awarded more than £1million in damages following a copyright dispute.

The band sued Monster energy drink over the firm’s use of their music in an advertising video, initially seeking $2.5m in damages. Monster Beverage argued the figure should be closer to $125,000, but the New York court ordered it to stump up $1.7m.

Ad-Rock said in the wake of the verdict: “We’re happy. We just want to thank the jury.”

He and bandmate Mike D argued that the music was used without their permission and added that they were respecting the wishes of late Beastie Boys founder MCA, who said in his will that “in no event” should his music be used for advertising purposes.

Monster Beverage said it would be launching an appeal.