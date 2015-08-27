Whitfield streams 2 Savages tracks

Barrence Whitfield And The Savages have streamed two tracks from latest album Under The Savage Sky.

Hear Incarceration Casserole and The Claw below. They appear on a work described as “the most soulful punk record – or perhaps the most punk soul record – you’ve ever heard.”

Under The Savage Sky is on sale now. Whitfield is currently touring the US, with three UK dates in October: Oct 01: Southend Railway Oct 08: Guildford Boileroom Oct 09: London Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

Tracklist

01. Willow 02. I’m a Full Grown Man 03. The Claw 04. Rock’n’Roll Baby 05. Adjunct Street 06. The Wolf Pack 07. Incarceration Casserole 08. Angry Hands 09. Bad New Perfume 10. Katy Didn’t 11. I’m a Good Man 12. Full Moon In The Daylight Sky