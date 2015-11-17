Baroness release Shock Me stream

Baroness have released a stream of their track Shock Me.

It features on their Purple album, due out on December 18 via their own Abraxan Hymns label. It will be the US outfit’s first studio release since 2012’s Yellow & Green.

The title of the record is based on a bus crash the group were involved in back in 2012.

Vocalist and guitarist John Baizley says: “The band suffered a gigantic bruise. It was an injury that prevented us from operating in a normal way for quite some time.

“Hopefully, this record is the springboard that helps us get away from all that.”

The band previously released the track Chlorine & Wine in September. They head out on a US tour later this month.

Purple tracklist