Barney from Napalm Death joins us on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show it is our pleasure to welcome the heavy metal hero Barney from Napalm Death to talk about their new album Apex Predator Easy Meat amongst other things.

And we’ll have a ton of killer tunes from Bad Religion, Rollins Band, Devil You Know, Amebix, Cathedral, Candlemass and GBH.

Plus we talk about the sad news that man largely credited as “the father of video games” has died at age 92. Ralph Baer, a German immigrant and inventor, created the very first home video game console in the late ‘60s. Which got us thinking…

What one invention changed your life, we’re going to say the electric guitar and the typewriter over in this corner…

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.