Bandcamp Fridays will continue for the remainder of 2020 to help support artists

Bandcamp have announced that they’ll continue to waive their revenue share on the first Friday of every month for the rest of 2020 to help support artists.

Three Bandcamp Fridays were announced in April after a successful first run on March 20, when fans spent $4.3 million on music – 15 times the site's normal performance.

But with live shows around the world still off and artists struggling financially, Bandcamp Fridays will continue over the next five months, getting under way again on August 1 and continuing on September 4, October 2, November 6 and December 4.

Bandcamp say in a statement: “We started Bandcamp Fridays back in March to support artists impacted by the pandemic, and in the past few months the music community has come together in a huge way.

“In just four days, fans put more than $20 million directly into the pockets of artists and labels. That’s incredible, but just as amazing is that since the pandemic hit in March, fans have bought more than $75m worth of music and merch directly from artists and labels, and to date, fans have paid artists over half a billion dollars on Bandcamp.

“It’s a good reminder that Bandcamp Fridays are really an extension of what Bandcamp is about every day.

“Thank you to all the artists and labels who shared their music with us, and the fans who spent their hard-earned coins to support the artists they love.

“Because the pandemic is far from over, we’ll continue to hold Bandcamp Fridays on the first Friday of every month until the end of the year. Stay tuned for more details, and until then we’ll continue working to make Bandcamp the best place to support artists every single day.

“Thank you again, and we wish you all safety and good health.”

Bandcamp Fridays will run from midnight to midnight Pacific Time. If you’re in UK, the period covered starts at 8am and continues until 8am on the following day.