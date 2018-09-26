Bandcamp to donate Friday's proceeds to help protect voting rights in the US

Bandcamp have announced that they’ll donate their portion of proceeds from sales on Friday (September 28) to a fundraiser to protect voting rights in the US.

They’re also using the occasion to encourage people to register to vote ahead of the upcoming midterm elections in the country, which will take place on November 6.

Bandcamp take a 15% cut from digital sales and 10% from merchandise sold through the website – and 100% of that cash will be go towards the Voting Rights Project which is led by the Lawyers’ Committee For Civil Rights Under Law, which protects “the right to vote and ensure that right is afforded equally to all.”

A statement on Bandcamp says: "Now more than ever, we need to make sure that every person who wants to exercise their right to vote can do so easily, without hassle, anxiety, or obstruction."

On February 3, 2017, Bandcamp donated their profits from sales to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in light of President Trump’s executive order which prevented refugees from entering the country for 120 days.