Band Of Skulls stream So Good

Band Of Skulls have made their single So Good available to stream.
It’s taken from the Southampton blues rock three-piece’s upcoming fourth album By Default, released on May 27 via BMG. They previously streamed the track Killer.
So Good – featuring bassist Emma Richardson on lead vocals – is available as an instant download with pre-orders of By Default. Pre-orders are available now via iTunes and Amazon.
On the album, guitarist Russell Marsden says: “It’s definitely a new era. The first three records were like a trilogy, a piece of work in of themselves. We wanted to do those things, and we did them all.
“We took a breath, took a look at what we’d done, and started from scratch again.”
Band Of Skulls By Default tracklist
- Black Magic
- Back Of Beyond
- Killer
- Bodies
- Tropical Disease
- So Good
- This Is My Fix
- Little Momma
- Embers
- In Love By Default
- Singing
- Something
Band Of Skulls tour dates 2016
Apr 29: Stoke Sugarmill, UK
Apr 30: Leeds Live At Leeds, UK
May 01: Glasgow Stag & Dagger, UK
May 19: London Electric Ballroom, UK
May 24: Paris Le Trabendo, France
May 20: Brighton The Great Escape, UK
May 28: Liverpool Soundcity, UK
Jun 04: Cardiff City Stadium, UK (with Stereophonics & The Vaccines)
Jun 22-26: Glastonbury Festival, UK
Jul 14: Dour Festival, Belgium
Jul 15: Benicassim Festival, Spain
Jul 16: Wiesen Out Of The Woods Festival, Austria
Jul 22: Huntingdon Secret Garden Party Festival, UK
Jul 29: Cornwall Leopallooza Festival, UK
Jul 30: Y Not Festival, UK
Jul 31: Kendal Calling Festival, UK
Aug 05: Forgotten Fields Festival, UK
Oct 20: Leeds Stylus, UK
Oct 21: Manchester Albert Hall, UK
Oct 22: Newcastle Northumbria Uni, UK
Oct 24: Bristol SXW, UK
Oct 25: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Oct 26: London Roundhouse, UK
Nov 17: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK