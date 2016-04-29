Band Of Skulls stream So Good

Band Of Skulls have made their single So Good available to stream.

It’s taken from the Southampton blues rock three-piece’s upcoming fourth album By Default, released on May 27 via BMG. They previously streamed the track Killer.

So Good – featuring bassist Emma Richardson on lead vocals – is available as an instant download with pre-orders of By Default. Pre-orders are available now via iTunes and Amazon.

On the album, guitarist Russell Marsden says: “It’s definitely a new era. The first three records were like a trilogy, a piece of work in of themselves. We wanted to do those things, and we did them all.

“We took a breath, took a look at what we’d done, and started from scratch again.”

Band Of Skulls By Default tracklist

Black Magic Back Of Beyond Killer Bodies Tropical Disease So Good This Is My Fix Little Momma Embers In Love By Default Singing Something

Apr 29: Stoke Sugarmill, UK

Apr 30: Leeds Live At Leeds, UK

May 01: Glasgow Stag & Dagger, UK

May 19: London Electric Ballroom, UK

May 24: Paris Le Trabendo, France

May 20: Brighton The Great Escape, UK

May 28: Liverpool Soundcity, UK

Jun 04: Cardiff City Stadium, UK (with Stereophonics & The Vaccines)

Jun 22-26: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jul 14: Dour Festival, Belgium

Jul 15: Benicassim Festival, Spain

Jul 16: Wiesen Out Of The Woods Festival, Austria

Jul 22: Huntingdon Secret Garden Party Festival, UK

Jul 29: Cornwall Leopallooza Festival, UK

Jul 30: Y Not Festival, UK

Jul 31: Kendal Calling Festival, UK

Aug 05: Forgotten Fields Festival, UK

Oct 20: Leeds Stylus, UK

Oct 21: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Oct 22: Newcastle Northumbria Uni, UK

Oct 24: Bristol SXW, UK

Oct 25: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 26: London Roundhouse, UK

Nov 17: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK