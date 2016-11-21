Bad Company's Simon Kirke announces All Because Of You

Bad Company’s Simon Kirke will launch his album All Because Of You in North America on February 10, 2017.

The drummer takes on vocal, guitar, keyboard, drums and ukulele duties in the upcoming release, and is backed up by Chicago session band Empty Pockets.

The album also includes a ukulele version of Bad Company’s 1975 song Feel Like Making Love, with Allman Brothers and Gov’t Mule guitarist Warren Haynes guesting on track Trouble Road.

Kirke says of the Feel Like Making Love ukulele cover: “I was noodling on my ukulele playing Feel Like Making Love just for fun and my fiancee Maria said, ‘You should do that on stage.’

“I told her it was an iconic song of Bad Company’s, and she said, ‘So? Do your own version. It’s fun.’ I played it to the Empty Pockets and they loved it. So here it is.”

Kirke adds: “This CD has become one of the highlights of my career.”

Listen to the ukulele cover below. All Because Of You can be pre-ordered via iTunes and Amazon.

Bad Company announced that guitarist Mick Ralphs was recovering in hospital after suffering a stroke following their UK tour earlier this month.

Simon Kirke All Because Of You album artwork

Simon Kirke All Because Of You tracklist

All Because Of You Warm Gulf Water Feel Like Making Love Melting On Madison Maria Wind And The Rain Into The Light Friends In The Woods Lie With You Trouble Road Stay With Me

The Top 10 Best Bad Company Songs